EXCEL Esports and Giants Gaming announce merger, forming GIANTX

British esports organization EXCEL Esports and the Spanish esports company Giants Gaming announced on December 14 that they have merged. The new company will be called GIANTX.

According to a press release about the move, the organization will “unify” its esports rosters, management, and resources to expand to a more global audience. The EXCEL Esports LEC team will rebrand to GIANTX, and the Giants VCT EMEA squad will do the same.

The company will also extend its esports ventures to the Spanish LVP League of Legends competition and Game Changers.

The company’s 60 employees will continue to operate out of regional headquarters in London and Malaga, Spain. EXCEL and Giant’s existing partners will also remain post-merger.

According to the press release, GIANTX is looking to enter into new esports titles in the future.

The new company will be led by Co-CEOs Tim Reichert, CEO of EXCEL previously, and José Díaz, the CEO of Giants previously. The leadership team will be a mix of executives from both EXCEL and Giants.

Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games EXCEL Esports has a long history in the English esports scene.

“Whilst EXCEL and Giants Gaming are leaders in different markets, together we have created a clear and unified vision that will offer new and diverse opportunities for our partners through broadening our global audience, along with optimizing our competitive strategies amongst our rosters. Drawing upon our combined 24 years of rich cultural heritage built in the UK and Spain, GIANTX aspires to emerge as a formidable new force in European esports,” Reichert said about the merger in a press release.

JRJ Group, who acquired a majority stake in EXCEL in 2018 with TOMS Capital, will remain the controlling shareholder of the new company.

This is the second big merger in the esports community as G2 Esports and Version1 announced their merger on December 5.