Activision Blizzard closes GameBattles as esports division cuts continue

GameBattles is shutting down as Activision Blizzard continues to cut its esports division following the closure of the Overwatch League.

On New Year’s Eve 2015, it was announced Major League Gaming, one of the biggest esports tournament organizers in the world, had been acquired by Activision Blizzard to build up their esports arm, namely with franchised leagues in Overwatch and Call of Duty.

However, 2023 marks the last year of the Overwatch League as Activision Blizzard announced cuts to their esports division, leaving questions up in the air about the future of Overwatch, and to an extent, Call of Duty esports.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, as the esports winter continues to chill, GameBattles, an iconic community platform and one of the longest-running online tournament organizers, is shutting down as well.

Announced on the GameBattles’ Twitter page on November 13, the account shared: “After careful consideration, we have decided to shut down the GameBattles platform and service as of January 15, 2024.”

The shutdown was elaborated on by Chris, who was the Operations Supervisor of GameBattles and long-time member of MLG. “Our team learned yesterday that Activision Blizzard has decided to shut down GameBattles, the last remaining branch of MLG, by mid-January.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“The entire team at GameBattles has been notified we’re all being let go as part of the closure.”

Article continues after ad

Chris continued, “This didn’t have to happen. There’s so much untapped potential with MLG, GameBattles, and the future of esports. I hope one day both MLG and GameBattles get the attention they deserve – not for me or anyone who worked there, but for the amazing community they created.”

GameBattles was largely responsible for the organization of multiple open circuit Tier two and three competitions in CDL Challengers, Warzone, Overwatch, and Call of Duty Mobile for Activision Blizzard.

Article continues after ad

Multiple interested parties have publicly put up offers to salvage the brand, including former MLG head and Esports Engine founder Adam Apicella. Whether or not Activision Blizzard is interested in selling the property, however, remains to be seen.