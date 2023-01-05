EXCEL Esports appoint Tim Reichert as new CEO

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

EXCEL Esports have announced that COO Tim Reichert will take over the role of CEO for the company, replacing Wouter Sleijffers, who is moving into an advisory role.

The European organization is going through a leadership change as Reichert, an esports industry veteran, takes the reins of the company. Reichert joined EXCEL in 2021 as esports director after a two-year stint with FC Schalke 04 as its head of esports and Chief Gaming Officer. Before that, he co-founded SK Gaming and worked at ESL.

EXCEL Esports is also adding Rosenbelle Ganan as its new Director of Operations & Legal Affairs. She will lead the company’s operational responsibilities across London and Germany.

Reichert will focus on delivering on the organization’s goals of increased revenue, increased community growth, and competitive success, according to a press release provided by EXCEL.

“We are an incredibly ambitious team that constantly looks for new approaches and ways to improve, and improvement can only happen with change… EXCEL is developing into one of the strongest European competitive esports organizations and I am proud to continue paving this path with my colleagues,” Reichert said in a press release.

The press release highlights Reichert’s role in launching EXCEL teams in new esports and his talent acquisition for its League of Legends team, who in 2022 qualified for the LEC playoffs for the first time in the organization’s history. EXCEL placed sixth in both the spring and summer playoffs.

EXCEL Esports shuffle leadership positions

In a Tweet about the announcement, Reichert said that he doesn’t see an easy future for the company with the way the esports industry is trending, but he hopes to “identify the huge opportunities and come out even stronger.”

EXCEL currently operates in three different esports, FIFA, League of Legends, and Valorant, and supports a number of content creators.