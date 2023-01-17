Dashy returns to OpTic Texas lineup following Scump retirement

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell is replacing Seth ‘Scump’ Abner in OpTic Texas’ CDL starting lineup only weeks after being benched for Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland.

Just when it seemed the OpTic Texas roster drama was over, Scump announced his early retirement from competitive Call of Duty and paved the way for Dashy to make a return to the team.

Prior to Scump’s goodbye, the team had spent weeks at the heart of community speculation and leaks as they attempted to get their lineup in order.

After failing to bargain Arcitys or Pred away from their respective orgs, the team turned to Huke to round out the roster, and the resulting fallout between Dashy and the squad was a public display.

Article continues after ad

Now, things are finalized again, and after an emotional farewell from Call of Duty’s ‘King’, the new Greenwall-backed lineup will have to put things in order with just two weeks left before CDL Major 2.

Dashy rejoins OpTic Texas in place of Scump

In his retirement video, Scump announced the change and wished his former teammates and coaches good luck with the rest of the season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Bringing Brandon back made sense,” he explained.” Life is too short to hold grudges or be mad at each other and I hope he uses this opportunity to be a good teammate. Brandon, I’m going to be on your ***. Please use this opportunity well because I’m falling down so you can go up and I hope you use this right.”

Article continues after ad

Dashy responded to the video by saying that he’s going to try his hardest to make this a worthwhile decision for one of his “favorite” people and teammates. “I appreciate everything you’ve done for me over all these years, I just hope to make you proud from the outside, my brother.”

This means that OpTic Texas’ lineup for the rest of the Major 2 cycle will be Dashy, Huke, iLLeY, and Shottzy.

The team previously looked strong in a 3-2 win over Boston Breach in the first weekend of qualifying matches, but will no doubt have to readjust with the new squad before they take on Seattle Surge on January 20.