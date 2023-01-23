CDL Major 2 qualifier matches continue offline after lengthy stream outage

The Call of Duty League’s Week 2 broadcast for CDL Major 2 qualifiers went down mid-series forcing the rest of the January 22 matches to be played offline.

CDL Major 2 qualifiers have been underway for two full weekends now and the final matches of Week 2 were dealt a major curveball thanks to a power outage at the CDL headquarters.

Los Angeles Guerrillas and Minnesota ROKKR were most of the way through their series when the broadcast was interrupted and the decision to continue the games was finalized.

CDL power outage interrupts Major 2 qualifier broadcast

The Call of Duty League’s official Twitch channel displayed an offline screen to warn fans about the in-studio power outage.

After the outage, the CDL kept the Major 2 qualifier livestream online but left a pinned comment in the live chat to let fans know what was going on.

Article continues after ad

“Our broadcast studio is currently experiencing a power outage. As a result, the typical broadcast experience is impacted.” the note read.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Analyst and former pro player Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler kept fans in the loop throughout the experience.

“It’s DEFCON 5,” he explained “Everybody is working hard, we’ll figure it out…we’re having a crazy snowstorm.”

During the studio’s downtime, LAG completed their 3-1 toppling of MN, and Atlanta FaZe vs. NYSL was streamed without the commentary and analytical fanfare to end the night.

The technical issues didn’t stop there either as Game 5 between the final two teams of the night was brought to a hold thanks to connection difficulties all around.