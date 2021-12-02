Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao enters esports with new team

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has made a move into the esports scene with new gaming team, called Team Pacquiao GG.

The 42-year-old Filipino has made many historic moments under the lights in boxing over the years, and his next career move takes him outside of his comfort zone as a team leader in gaming.

In a move that mirrors other major sporting stars, such as Gerard Pique and Diogo Jota, PacMan will reportedly announce his team fully on December 4.

This news comes after he posted a teaser on December 1.

Team Pacquiao GG: Esports team revealed

In his first post about the venture, he said: “Revealing something special. Tune in on December 4 at 2 PM.”

Revealing something special. 🥊🎮

Tune in on Dec. 4 at 2PM | @TeamPacquiao_GG pic.twitter.com/Qd0hwz1XIT — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) December 1, 2021

Official details on the upcoming esports organization are scarce at the time of writing, though based on recent social media activity of the 12-time boxing champion, it’s only a matter before more information is presented.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear as to whether the esports team would intend to compete in many of the top competitive leagues, from Call of Duty to League of Legends.

A potential member, Een Mercado, has also tweeted about the team. She is a variety streamer and cosplayer.

What we do know, however, is that it has an official Facebook page and Twitter account – both of which promise an announcement on December 4.