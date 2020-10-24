Bjergsen retires from League of Legends to become TSM Head Coach - Dexerto

LCS veteran Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg has announced his retirement from professional League of Legends, surprising fans with a transition to TSM’s Head Coach.

After winning multiple LCS titles and cementing himself as one of the greatest players to have competed in the LCS, Danish star Bjergsen revealed that he would be retiring from League of Legends on October 24.

Despite carrying TSM to another LCS win in the summer split and securing a spot at Worlds 2020, after their 0-6 record in the international event’s group stage, he released a vlog to give fans an update on his future.

In the TSM announcement video, Bjergsen confirmed that he would not be competing in the 2021 spring split and would be coaching the TSM roster instead.

“After playing professional League of Legends for about eight years and playing for TSM for close to six, I’m here to talk about the fact that I’m retiring as a professional player and stepping into the head coach role for TSM,” Bjergsen added.

The mid-laner explained that the decision was not made because of their Worlds showing and revealed that it was one he had thought about for quite a while.

“It probably comes a shock to a lot of you guys and I don’t want it to seem like it’s a sudden reaction to our poor Worlds run, it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” he revealed, “I really wanted to have a good season before becoming a coach.”

As TSM’s general manager Parth Naidu had been filling in as head coach in 2020, the move makes a lot of sense from an organizational standpoint but will likely disappoint many fans of the star player.

Bjergsen has also been a part-owner of TSM, since re-signing with them in October 2019, meaning that he will likely be staying with the North American organization for the foreseeable future.

As of now, the future of TSM’s starting roster is still unclear, but it is likely that more roster moves will be revealed during League’s 2021 preseason.