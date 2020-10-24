 Bjergsen retires from League of Legends to become TSM Head Coach - Dexerto
Bjergsen retires from League of Legends to become TSM Head Coach

Published: 24/Oct/2020 17:29 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 17:57

by Daniel Cleary
LCS veteran Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg has announced his retirement from professional League of Legends, surprising fans with a transition to TSM’s Head Coach.

After winning multiple LCS titles and cementing himself as one of the greatest players to have competed in the LCS, Danish star Bjergsen revealed that he would be retiring from League of Legends on October 24.

Despite carrying TSM to another LCS win in the summer split and securing a spot at Worlds 2020, after their 0-6 record in the international event’s group stage, he released a vlog to give fans an update on his future.

Bjergsen has competed under multiple iterations of TSM.

In the TSM announcement video, Bjergsen confirmed that he would not be competing in the 2021 spring split and would be coaching the TSM roster instead.

“After playing professional League of Legends for about eight years and playing for TSM for close to six, I’m here to talk about the fact that I’m retiring as a professional player and stepping into the head coach role for TSM,” Bjergsen added.

The mid-laner explained that the decision was not made because of their Worlds showing and revealed that it was one he had thought about for quite a while.

“It probably comes a shock to a lot of you guys and I don’t want it to seem like it’s a sudden reaction to our poor Worlds run, it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” he revealed, “I really wanted to have a good season before becoming a coach.”

As TSM’s general manager Parth Naidu had been filling in as head coach in 2020, the move makes a lot of sense from an organizational standpoint but will likely disappoint many fans of the star player.

Bjergsen has also been a part-owner of TSM, since re-signing with them in October 2019, meaning that he will likely be staying with the North American organization for the foreseeable future.

As of now, the future of TSM’s starting roster is still unclear, but it is likely that more roster moves will be revealed during League’s 2021 preseason.

LoL Worlds 2020

G2 Esports lose fastest game in LoL Worlds history as DWG make finals

Published: 24/Oct/2020 16:36 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 16:38

by Luke Edwards
G2 Esports is out of Worlds 2020 after a crushing 3-1 semifinal loss to LCK 1st seed DAMWON Gaming.  G2 was destroyed in the final game, as DAMWON won in a record-breaking 19 minutes and 3 seconds – the fastest ever at Worlds.

DAMWON also outclassed G2 in game one, only for the LEC first seed to take game two after a huge Twisted Fate performance from Caps. Game three was slightly more competitive, but DAMWON eventually won thanks to some incredible ADC play from Ghost.

But the final game was an absolute stomp. ShowMaker’s Twisted Fate solokilled Caps early on as Canyon picked up three Kindred stacks inside seven minutes.

DAMWON then picked up a rift herald before marching down mid lane to inflict an embarrassing game four defeat on G2 and crush the LEC’s last hope of winning a second-ever Worlds championship.

DAMWON will face the winners of Suning vs Top Esports on October 31 for the chance to lift Korea’s first Summoners Cup in two years.

While G2 will take a lot of flak for their performance, it’s worth giving plenty of credit to DAMWON. Prior to this game, G2 hadn’t been punished much for their lack of objective control, with their prioritization of winning skirmishes over taking dragons a key condition of their previous success.

DAMWON punished this by matching G2 in skirmishes while taking every dragon available in each of their victories.

The bot difference was also clear. Ghost’s marksman play was exquisite, as highlighted by an insane Ashe arrow to catch out Wunder in game three.

G2’s loss means the LEC will be denied a third consecutive Worlds finals representative.

Post-series reactions to G2 Esports vs DAMWON

DAMWON “outmemed” G2 with their version of the “Caps throw”, which G2 had introduced after their quarterfinal win over Gen.G:

G2 coach Grabbz said: “A lot I could say here, but in the end, they were the way better team and that is it. I only feel regret that we played worse than we could have, it would probably not have been enough anyways but at least we could have given you a banger series instead of this.”

G2 owner Ocelote pleaded fans not to be salty and to keep their chin up.

Result aside, LoL continues to dominate the esports scene. This series amassed 2.7M peak viewers – the highest of the tournament so far.