NAVI enter three-year partnership with crypto exchange Bybit

Ukrainian esports organization Natus Vincere, frequently referred to simply as NAVI, have established a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Bybit for three years.

Following in the footsteps of other examples of the convergence between esports and cryptocurrencies, Bybit are sponsoring the major CIS organization in an effort to put their “name on the map in the esports space.”

The deal will see NAVI’s players donning the exchange’s logo on their jerseys and includes “impact-driven collaborations” such as charity initiatives, school projects, and campaigns against bullying.

Founded in March 2018 and boasting more than 2 million registered users, Bybit have been named the org’s exclusive cryptocurrency platform partner and will use the exposure from the sponsorship to promote their World Series of Trading competition.

This is the first move into esports for Bybit, but they’re not the first crypto-focused company to enter the industry. Most notably, crypto exchange FTX are spending $210m across 10 years to sponsor North American org TSM.

NAVI currently hold partnerships with mainstream brands like Monster Energy, Logitech, tech company Philips, and PUMA. The value of their deal with Bybit was not disclosed but Dexerto has requested such information — the article will be updated should the figure be revealed.

“I believe that this was bound to happen,” said NAVI’s chief marketing officer Alexander Pavlenko. “Cryptocurrency and esports have much in common: They are new, fast-growing, and interesting to keep watch and learn.

“We shall strive to show esports fans the real value of digital-based communication by cryptocurrency platform Bybit and our team. Also, we want to represent the esports world to cryptocurrency enthusiasts as a point of their interest.”