BBC creating LEC documentary following EXCEL, narrated by Cillian Murphy

Published: 2/Dec/2020 11:02

by Adam Fitch
EXCEL Documentary BBC
Michal Konkol/Riot Games

Major British broadcasting company BBC are set to release a five-part documentary following UK esports organization EXCEL ESPORTS.

The series, named ‘Fight for First: EXCEL ESPORTS,’ follows the org’s team in the European League of Legends competition throughout the 2020 Spring Split.

The documentary is narrated by Cillian Murphy, an actor who’s been nominated for awards at the Golden Globes and BAFTA, and will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer in early 2021.

In 2020’s Spring Split, EXCEL finished in seventh place — narrowly missing out on a spot in the playoffs with a record of seven wins and 11 losses.

Dele Alli Excel esports
EXCEL
Dele Alli recently joined the growing list of footballers getting involved in the esports scene by partnering with EXCEL.

The description for the upcoming documentary will shed light on the “deep-rooted” reasons that the players compete as they are “navigating the growing pains of adulting, living away from home, love, new friendships, and fame.”

November 2020 was a busy month for the organization, not only changing their logo and ethos to represent “The Power of Better” but announcing that Tottenham Hotspur and England national footballer Dele Alli had joined as their first global ambassador.

Dexerto spoke with CEO Wouter Sleijffers at the time of the announcements to understand the need for change and what the future of EXCEL looks like.

“My sons love gaming,” said Cillian Murphy. “When I showed them the trailer for this, they said I had to do it. Being involved in Fight For First has been a great experience and there is so much more to professional gaming than I ever thought. It has opened up a whole new world to me and this series provides a proper insight into a fascinating, global industry.”

BBC picked up more esports programming just in November, acquiring the rights to broadcast Counter-Strike competition BLAST Premier for the remainder of the 2020 season. In 2020 alone, the media giant has also shown Rocket League and sim racing.

Business

TikTokers Josh Richards & Griffin Johnson become Royal Ravens co-owners

Published: 1/Dec/2020 15:00

by Albert Petrosyan
ReKTGlobal

Griffin Johnson Josh Richards London Royal Ravens

TikTok superstars and original members of the Sway House, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson, have become investors in ReKTGlobal, the parent company of the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens franchise and Rogue.

The news was announced on December 1 as two of the biggest names on TikTok have officially become co-owners of the London Royal Ravens and Rogue of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

“Griffin and Josh have uniquely captured the attention of Generation Z and beyond, and their influence is undeniable. They are both incredible additions to the ReKTGlobal ownership team,” said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. “They have strong business instincts, a unique talent for developing viral content, and an understanding of how to connect with younger audiences and casual gamers.”

Combined, Richards (23.4M) and Johnson (9.8M) boast over 33 million followers on TikTok as well as similarly huge numbers on most main social media platforms. ReKTGlobal envisions their massive online presence will play a key role as the pair will develop new content, merchandise collaborations, and promotions with the Royal Ravens and Rogue.

Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson join ReKTGlobal
ReKTGlobal
Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson repping merch from the teams they now co-own.

“They are natural-born hustlers and have leveraged their TikTok fame to step into acting and music, becoming entrepreneurs and investors in the process,” Bialek added. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the ReKTGlobal family as we continue to bridge the gap between the world of esports, entertainment and pop culture.”

Griffin Johnson shared similar sentiments as the news of their investment became public, having roots as an avid gamer and Call of Duty fan.

“The fact that I can now say I own a part of London Royal Ravens and Team Rogue is unbelievably surreal,” he said. “I am thankful to Dave and Amish for allowing me into the ReKTGlobal family with open arms. Can’t wait to get to work and help bridge the gap between traditional social media and esports.”

ReKTGlobal is a huge esports org
ReKTGlobal
ReKTGlobal’s reach and presence in esports is massive.

As for Josh Richards, this isn’t the first time he’s been involved with ReKTGlobal; in May 2020, his creator management company, TalentX Entertainment, embarked on a joint venture with ReKTGlobal called TalentX Gaming, a talent management company with a focus on gaming and esports athletes and content creators.

“Coming on as an investor to ReKTGlobal was genuinely a no-brainer,” he commented. “After a few meetings with the C-suite at ReKTGlobal, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

The TikTok megastars are the latest in a long list of celebrity figures who have joined ReKTGlobal as investors, including legendary DJ Steve Aoki, Grammy-winning rock band Imagine Dragons, international producer Nicky Romero, NBA defensive star Rudy Gobert, NFL player Landon Collins, and, most recently, star YouTuber Vikkstar.