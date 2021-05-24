72-year-old politician becomes the world’s most unlikely esports team owner - Dexerto

72-year-old Spanish politician Celia Villalobos has officially launched her own esports team, called Screen Wolves, in one of the most unexpected announcements you’ll see for a while.

Esports is an ever-growing industry, with multitudes of A-List celebrities now investing in orgs, launching their own teams and getting involved in the esports scene of their favorite games.

Be it Drake with 100 Thieves, NFL star Kyler Murray’s investment in FaZe Clan or NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s involvement with NRG, there are some huge names in the space.

Now, politicians aren’t typically associated with esports, but even despite being older than the typical esports demographic, Villalobos has proven that that doesn’t have to be the case.

Screen Wolves was officially announced on Monday, May 24, with a promo video featuring Villalobos herself gaming in the new team’s jersey.

In the 40-second announcement video, she says: “I have always been in the spotlight. Criticism, mockery, reproaches… A lifetime marked by a single moment. A moment that almost made me forget what I liked.

“But you know what? That’s over. No more listening to you. I’m done keeping quiet. It’s time to show the face. It’s time to play.”

As of yet, Screen Wolves do not have any teams or players in their books, and it’s unclear what their plans are in terms of which esports they want to enter.

Villalobos has not made a habit of discussing which esports are her favorites, so it’s hard to tell what her plans are going forward. However, she did — somewhat controversially — get caught playing Candy Crush on her iPad while she was meant to be presiding over a debate in Congress in 2015.

Whatever esports she decides to enter, Villalobos is clearly aiming to stay ahead of the curve, and it’s pretty impressive considering her age.

Who knows — maybe we’ll see Screen Wolves in the LEC or at CS:GO Majors sometime soon.