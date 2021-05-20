Everton & England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin joins new esports org - Dexerto

Everton and England national team footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has officially signed with UK organization Semper Fortis Esports as a brand ambassador.

The organization officially announced the signing of the professional footballer on May 20, 2021, confirming speculation from earlier in the month.

Calvert-Lewin will be paid for his role at Semper Fortis through the form of warrants, which represent the right for him to purchase stock in the company after one year.

Through the newly signed deal, the striker will promote the team on his social media platforms and it’s stated that he will impart knowledge from his experience in sports with them.

A report from early in May 2021 claimed that both Calvert-Lewin and Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire were in discussions with Semper Fortis Esports. It’s unclear if he is set to join his England club teammate at the organization at the time of publication.

Semper Fortis currently compete in Rocket League, having acquired the Top Blokes brand and the roster that represents it earlier in 2021. The team is considered one of the best in Europe.

They became a public company when they listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in April 2021, allowing retail investors to buy shares in them.

Semper Fortis is thrilled to announce it's very first brand ambassador appointment with Dominic Calvert-Lewin joining the team. Dominic joins as an integral component to the Company's mission in bridging the gap between physical and digital. Watch this space…#SEMP pic.twitter.com/DVm0dibvuE — Semper Fortis Esports (@SFesports_GG) May 20, 2021

“Esports has been on my radar for quite a while now and I am excited to take my first steps into the space with Semper Fortis,” the Everton star said. “As an athlete, being competitive is part of my DNA so it’s great to be an ambassador for a brand that is striving to be the best.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with new audiences and getting involved with the multiple opportunities the burgeoning gaming industry has to offer. This exciting chapter has just begun.”