100 Thieves pay $5K LCS fine with Crocs partnership

100 Thieves have announced a partnership with Crocs following a $5,000 fine issued by the LCS when one of their players wore Crocs on stage.

The LCS gave 100 Thieves a $5,000 fine after their top laner, General Sniper, wore open-toed Crocs on stage. As the situation grew traction on social media, it garnered Crocs’ attention.

The following match, all five players on 100 Thieves wore Crocs – although this time, the players were wearing close-toed versions instead.

Shortly after the fine was issued, 100 Thieves were seen speaking to Crocs on Twitter/X through DMS, something that has now turned into a full-on partnership with the brand.

Crocs cover $5,000 LCS fine

On March 13, 100 Thieves released a video announcing that the shoe brand would be teaming up with their LCS team. Not only will Crocs become a partner with 100 Thieves, but they also covered the fine that the team issued was issued.

“This collaboration comes on the heels of Riot Games’ fining 100 Thieves and Sniper, $5k for sporting the open-toe Crocs Classic Slide 2.0 during the second match of the final Spring Split Super Week competition this past weekend,” said 100 Thieves.

“Crocs answered 100 Thieves’ call and will be covering the fines for 100 Thieves and Sniper and will continue to be a proud partner of the LCS team. Be on the lookout for future moments in this amazing partnership.”

Following the announcement, 100 Thieves revealed that they would be giving away 10 pairs of Crocs. However, outside of the most recent partnership, there is no additional information on this collab.

It appears that the 100 Thieves LCS team will be wearing Crocs for the foreseeable future thanks to this partnership… and with it may come new Jibbitz or color combinations as a nod to the organization.