YouTuber WhistlinDiesel survives shooting himself in the head in freak gun accident

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:20

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTuber whistlindiesel
Instagram/whistlindiesel

Popular YouTube star Cody ‘WhistlinDiesel’ Detwiler says he’s lucky to be alive after he accidentally shot himself in the head with a massive .50 caliber bullet.

WhistlinDiesel, who is known for doing outdoorsman-related videos on his channel, has quite the following on YouTube, with nearly 2 million subscribers- and he’s probably going to get even more now that he’s survived taking a bullet to the head.

On January 21, the celebrity took to Instagram to reveal that he’d been shot in a freak accident. “Not sure how I’m alive [right now],” he began the post. “Love you all and thanks for all of you.”

The photo of Detwiler’s blood-soaked face quickly spread amongst his followers, who were concerned for his wellbeing. In a follow-up edit to the post, he detailed what happened.

“I got hit with a .50 cal bullet ricochet from 4ft away right into my forehead,” he revealed.

.50 caliber bullets are massive. They are often found in long-range sniper rifles, so it’s a miracle that he managed to survive the blow.

“I’m ok, they’re just doing some scans to make sure I don’t have swelling other than the 2’ lump on my forehead and the copper jacket under my skin,” he added with a bunch of laughing emoticons.

As it turns out, the ricochet occurred when the YouTuber was practicing shooting steel plates from just four feet away to see how many it would take to go through. The bullet just went through two of the plates.

Despite the gruesome injury, WhistlinDiesel has no plans to stop shooting. “You look at life a little differently when you pull the trigger of your .50 cal and your head shakes and [blood] starts dripping down past your eyes,” he said. “I put my hand up and just felt metal sticking out and about passed out.”

“Got a CT scan to be safe, and they say my skull isn’t cracked, soo… back to target practicing.”

While it’s good to see he’s safe and will continue doing what he loves, hopefully he doesn’t try shooting targets from such close range next time – or he may not be so lucky.

Dream responds to #dreamwaswrong trending on Twitter

Published: 22/Jan/2021 21:53

by Theo Salaun
dreamwaswrong
Dream / Mojang Studios

Dream

YouTuber and Minecraft content creator Dream has finally responded to the #dreamwaswrong trend on Twitter, using his DreamWasTaken account to assert he disavows the behavior displayed by some of his fans.

Dream and his cohorts, including known creators like Tommyinnit and GeorgeNotFound, are incredibly popular on YouTube and beyond thanks to an infinitum of Dream Team videos and the Dream SMP server.

While that level of fame means possibility for mainstream collaboration with the likes of superstar TikTok influencer Addison Rae, it also comes with downsides. Notably, #dreamwaswrong began trending on Twitter as fans blamed Dream for encouraging his stans, some of whom are prone to producing inappropriate fan art involving minors.

As critics explain, Dream’s love for his fans supposedly equates to egging on the ways they express their fandom — thereby supporting the production of “CP.” In response, he explained: “I’ve said this before but don’t ship creators that are uncomfortable with it, and especially not minors. It’s disgusting to draw NSFW stuff about minors or anyone that hasn’t explicitly said it’s fine.”

After addressing the drama directly, by reaffirming that “NSFW stuff about minors” is distasteful, Dream continued on to explain why it’s unfair to misgeneralize his role in the production of such content.

In a follow-up tweet aimed at defending his support for his fans, the Minecraft YouTuber said, “With 16 million subscribers that’s 1 out of every 480 people IN THE WORLD that are subscribed. There’s bound to be thousands of terrible people, but there’s also bound to be millions of great ones. If you’re looking for hate or disgusting stuff, you’ll find it. Stop looking.”

As he shows, boasting 16 million subscribers on YouTube means that “out of every 480 people in the world,” at least one is a fan of Dream’s content. That is an enormous quantity of supporters, and it should not be surprising that there are “thousands of terrible people” within the millions of fans.

This sentiment appears to be echoed by his fans — as many have resurfaced earlier videos showing that the content creator has never specifically encouraged the creation of relationship fanfiction or “CP.”

It remains unclear how satisfied people are with Dream’s response, but the overall sentiment appears to be positive. While it feels unreasonable to expect a creator to be wholly responsible for the actions of their audience, this incident does provide a cautionary tale.

Considering this “disgusting” group of Dream’s stans, the prevailing community critique remains: If you are an influencer, you have some obligation to directly and quickly curtail negative behavior by those you influence.