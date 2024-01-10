YouTuber arrested for throwing buckets of poo at train passengers

A Belgian YouTuber has been arrested after throwing buckets of “diverse substances,” including poo, at passengers on a train.

It’s not uncommon to see influencers orchestrating the occasionally wild stunt in the name of going viral. Take MrBeast, for instance — he didn’t become YouTube’s most-subscribed creator without literally burying himself alive for views, on top of other wacky content.

However, other creators have gotten far less positive press for their wild antics. In 2023, a YouTuber came under fire after ‘fleeing’ from Japanese police in his bid to cross Japan without spending any money on public transit.

Article continues after ad

The latest over-the-top stunt going viral on social media is also being labeled pretty ‘crappy’ after what one man did with the aim of becoming a social media star.

Article continues after ad

YouTuber charged with assault and battery for poo bucket prank

Belgian police have arrested a YouTuber by the name ‘YaNike’ for throwing buckets of “diverse substances,” including “paint, feces [and] food,” on metro passengers in Brussels for his channel.

Videos can be found on YaNike’s channel showing the YouTuber filling up a bucket with various elements like beer, water, and dog feces. YaNike then hops on a train, walks up to an unsuspecting passenger, and empties the bucket’s contents right on their heads before making his escape.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

YaNike was arrested on January 2 on charges of assault and battery, along with damaging property, as per reports from Politico.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office claimed that the YouTuber confessed to the incident, saying in a press release, “Videos of these events were posted on social networks, with the aim of getting as many ‘likes’ as possible.”

Article continues after ad

YaNike has had two complaints filed against him as a result of his ‘pranks’ — one from one of his victims, onto whom he reportedly flung a bucket of poo and oil, as well as one from Brussels’ public transport company, STIB.

Article continues after ad

YaNike is just the latest influencer to face legal consequences for his behavior following the arrest of Kick streamer Johnny Somali, who was arrested after disrupting a restaurant in Japan in late 2023.