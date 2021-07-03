YouTuber Madilyn Bailey goes viral with America’s Got Talent ‘hate comment’ song

YouTuber and singer Madilyn Bailey is going viral online again with her song made out of hate comments after she performed it on the new season of America’s Got Talent.

It’s not unheard of for a performer to develop a strong online presence after appearing on a TV talent show like AGT, but sometimes there are creators who are already hugely popular online who choose to take the stage on one of these shows.

Madilyn Bailey fits in with the latter. She started posting covers to YouTube around 11 years ago, and since then she has managed to accumulate over 8 million subscribers thanks to her stunning voice.

In 2020, she uploaded a video titled “I Wrote a Song Using Only Hate Comments 2,” which as the name suggests showed her performing a song she’d created out of a series of bizarre or cruel comments left underneath her videos.

The video was most definitely a hit, earning her over 23 million views for the project. Now, over a year later, she’s decided to take her wildly popular hit offline and on to TV, performing for the judges on America’s Got Talent.

After explaining why she decided to put all these hate comments in a song, Madilyn took it away and showed the audience the song that earned her so many views on YouTube.

The audience seemed to enjoy it, laughing at some of the funnier comments and cheering as she showed off her vocal ability at the same time.

Simon Cowell looked pleased as the song came to an end, calling it “clever,” and everyone else seemed to be in agreement.

In the comment section of the video showcasing her performance, Madilyn wrote: “Soooooo many of you asked me to go on AGT. I finally got brave enough.”

It seems like the appearance was definitely worth it, with both fans of the star and new viewers praising the inventive song and her skills.

Many are now looking forward to seeing the full episode, and to finding out what the judges have to say about her amazing performance.