Helskate: YouTuber Kwebbelkop unveils new skating game with ex-Tony Hawk devs

Helskate was announced at Summer Game Fest 2023 and is a new roguelite skateboarding game from the mind of YouTuber Kwebbelkop. It’s the first game made by his new Phantom Coast team and features talents who have previously contributed to the making of the classic Tony Hawk’s games.

With an innovative new design, Helskate looks to improbably mesh the concepts of skateboarding and world-changing roguelite elements.

Skateboarding fans will no doubt be familiar with classic franchises in the genre such as Tony Hawk’s and Skate, whereas roguelite games have ranged from the dark, mystical dungeons of Hades to the quirky landscape of Rogue Legacy.

Now, YouTube superstar Kwebbelkop is here to shake things up with his new gaming team – Phantom Coast – to develop and create Helskate.

Helskate is YouTuber Kwebbelkop’s new roguelite skateboarding game

Jordi Maxim van den Bussche, more commonly known by his YouTube alias Kwebbelkop, has become renowned for creating a variety of content for his channel, which has over 15 million subscribers – including wacky GTA 5 videos.

Now, he’s at the forefront of the new single-player Helskate project announced during Day of the Devs at Summer Game Fest 2023. The original title will be the debut software for new developers Phantom Coast and its Director will be none other than Steve Swink – who worked on 2003’s Tony Hawk’s Underground.

As Anton, players will be able to pull off the usual variety of sick, and twisted, moves from Manuals to Wallrides. But while pulling off insane combos, players will also have to contend with evil demons surrounding the player in the game’s slick and stylish levels.

This means you’ll have to embrace the duality of sumptuous skating skills and sword slicing as you embrace all the elements of each world.

The roguelite nature of the game means that players will be able to hop back into the action if they fail, and the world around them will be a little different compared to last time. Meaning, every run is a new opportunity to let loose and raise hell.

With an ongoing narrative, the chance to unlock new boards and other gear, abilities, and boss fights are all part and parcel of the Helskate experience as you battle the Gods of Skating!

Helskate is Kwebbelkop’s chance to fulfill a lifelong dream of working on and releasing a fully-fledged game. He describes the game as “Tony Hawk meets Dark Souls” and confirms that the game has been in production for a full four years now.

For now, the game will remain a PC exclusive and is set to release sometime in 2024. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when we get them.

