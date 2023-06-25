YouTuber JMX arrested at Ascot Races

Popular British YouTuber JMX has been arrested at Ascot Races.

JMX, who’s widely known within the FIFA community, was arrested on June 24 at the Royal Ascot Races — one of Britain’s most well-known horse racecourses.

In a TikTok posted on late June 24, the YouTube star, who has amassed over 2.4 million followers to date, can be seen being escorted out of the racecourse by several officers while in handcuffs — before being placed in the back of a police van.

The reason for his arrest is currently unknown. Dexerto has reached out to Thames Valley police for more information.

This story is breaking and is being updated as we learn more…