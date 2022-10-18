YouTube will honor Technoblade with tribute video for channel’s ninth anniversary

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

YouTube will be posting a Technoblade tribute video on the ninth anniversary of his channel being launched.

Technoblade made a massive mark on the gaming community prior to his passing in June 2022. Primarily known for his next-level Minecraft skills, the YouTuber garnered millions of eyes on both his solo content and his work as part of the Dream SMP.

In the wake of his death, there have been a seemingly infinite number of fan tributes that have popped up all across the web, and now YouTube will be joining the fold and releasing its own take to honor the fallen creator.

YouTube will pay respects to Technoblade with official tribute video

The video, which was revealed during Minecraft Live 2022, will release on October 28 and will be a compilation of his finest moments on the platform.

From the early days of crushing various Hypixel events to his legendary PVP prowess, there are plenty of options for the platform to pick through when it comes to showcasing his in-game genius.

While he was a well-respected entertainer, it was really in those player vs. player moments where he carved out a name for himself, and many players still believe he was the most talented Minecraft player that the world has ever seen.

There’s no official word on what else will be featured in the tribute, but given how important he was to the MC community, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see his various friends & fellow creators show up in one form or another.

If more information is revealed ahead of the video’s debut, we’ll be sure to bring you all the latest updates. Until then, fans will have to wait to see what YouTube is contributing to the Technoblade Never Dies movement.