YouTube brings yet another popular TikTok feature to Shorts

YouTube is launching the ability to do voiceovers on Shorts that are recorded inside of the app, bringing yet another popular TikTok feature to the platform.

YouTube has been diving into the short-form video format over the last few years with Shorts, providing another platform alongside TikTok for creators to share their content.

They’ve been slowly releasing new features, like the ability to publish stream clips as Shorts within the app, and even adding a new way to monetize the content.

Now, YouTube has announced that they’re launching yet another feature — the ability to do voiceovers straight from the app.

YouTube Shorts launches Voiceovers

YouTube revealed the new voiceover feature and how to use it in a blog post on September 27.

“We’ve seen you asking and we’ve answered – you can now use our voiceover feature to narrate your Shorts!,” it reads. “Add another layer of creative expression to your Shorts by narrating what happens in your content.”

The voiceover feature has already begun rolling out to users on iOS, but it’s safe to assume that Android will get it as well in the coming weeks.

How to use YouTube Shorts Voiceover feature

The YouTube app on iOS will allow you to add voiceover to your shorts after recording your content in-app.

Here’s how:

Tap the checkmark in the bottom right corner

Tap the voiceover button

Select the spot in the video you want to narrate over

Record your voiceover

Use the volume panel to adjust audio levels for your voiceover, music, and original video’s audio

If you want to undo (or redo) your voiceover, just tap the undo button.

