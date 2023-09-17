Yeezys signed by Astrid Wett appear on eBay for over £5k after Sidemen Charity match

A pair of Yeezys signed by OnlyFans star and influencer Astrid Wett has appeared on eBay listed at £5k after signing them at the Sidemen Charity match.

This year’s Sidemen Charity match was by far the biggest yet. After 2022’s tremendous success, this year’s match was even bigger in almost every way, selling out the entire London Stadium, capable of holding up to 62,500 fans, all while raising millions for charity and breaking its previous viewership record as the most-viewed live-streamed sporting event on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Some of the biggest influencers were in attendance on the pitch, including the king of YouTube MrBeast, and currently three of the world’s biggest streamers Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and xQc.

Article continues after ad

The game kicked off, and the goals came fast, where eventually the scoreline was settled at 8-5 at the end of the 90 minutes, giving Sidemen FC another win in their books.

Astrid Wett signed Yeezys listed on eBay

Off the pitch there we a ton more influencers watching the game, where among them in the VIP section of the stadium sat Instagram star, TikToker, YouTuber, and OnlyFans model Astrid Wett.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

After the match, one fan was determined to get an autograph from Wett. However, with nothing to get the signature on, they resorted to giving her their shoe to sign.

Not only that but as it turned out, the fan was wearing a pair of Yeezys, which are priced at hundreds. Completely shocked, the OnlyFans star was first hesitant to sign the expensive shoe, before eventually going through with it.

Article continues after ad

Now, over a week later since the match, the shoe has been found on eBay, and it’s listed for thousands. With two days left on the listing as of September 14, the bid was up to £5,100 (approx. $6,300 USD).

Article continues after ad

The Yeezys were also signed by TikToker Max Khadar. Nevertheless, it’s fair to say many were left stunned by the price at which they were selling.