Sidemen Charity Match sees OnlyFans model autograph Yeezys: “Definitely going on eBay”

A spectator at the Sidemen Charity Match has taken the opportunity to snag himself an OnlyFans model’s autograph by using his Yeezy sneaker to bridge the distance between them.

The Sidemen Charity Match reached new heights in 2023, breaking its previous viewership record as the most-viewed live-streamed sporting event on YouTube.

The sixth event of its kind, the soccer match drew in a variety of onlookers. And amongst the crowd was none other than Samantha Bullimore Wilmot, better known by her online alias, ‘Astrid Wetts’.

As an Instagram star, TikToker, YouTuber, and OnlyFans model, it’s no surprise that Wetts was ultimately recognized, at the event with one spectator determined to get an autograph no matter the distance between them.

Shared on Twitter by Wetts herself, the video showed her catching a Yeezy sneaker thrown by a teenage boy from a lower tier in the stadium.

“A Yeezy? There’s no way,” Wetts exclaimed, signing her autograph across the side of the shoe. “I’ve signed a Yeezy, that’s 400 pounds” (nearly $500 USD, with Yeezys retailing from $200 to $625).

“That’s crazy,” Wetts continued, looking excited as she tossed the Yeezy back to its owner. He thanked her, other spectators already asking for their own signatures as one ambitious teen requested an autograph on his backpack.

Not everyone was impressed by Wetts’ actions, however, with one viewer responding to the video with “A pornstar giving autographs to children?”

Another said, “No one’s selling an Astrid Wett signature”, in response to Wetts’ caption that the shoe was “definitely going on eBay”.

