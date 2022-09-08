xQc slams Forbes’ claims he had racist and homophobic controversies

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has reacted to claims made by Forbes that allege he previously had racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit content controversies.

Twitch star xQc is one of the biggest streamers in the world, boasting an impressive 11M followers on the Amazon-owned platform alone.

While the 26-year-old began streaming in 2014, he kicked off his career just a few years later competing in Overwatch, where he grew his audience tremendously.

Today, Lengyel is one of the most popular creators on the internet, and now he’s slammed Forbes for claiming he’s had controversies that never happened.

xQc hits out at Forbes

During the streamer’s September 6 broadcast, he reacted to his own subreddit, where fans share almost anything related to him.

One of the top posts of the week noted that Forbes listed xQc as a Multiversus streamer. However, he was a bit more concerned about the bio written on him, which claimed he’s had racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit content controversies in the past.

The Twitch star admitted that a moderator had sent him the Forbes mention on Discord, but he didn’t believe it was actually real. “This is just troll though. That’s just troll. That’s so weird,” he said.

“I mean, I guess it could be worse,” one viewer wrote in chat. However, ‘The Juicer’ wasn’t pleased: “But, that’s really bad though,” xQc exclaimed. “Racist, homophobic, explicit content? Guys that is cooked, how could it be worse?”

He continued: “That’s really bad though. When did I do racist explicit content and homophobic explicit content? None of these things have ever happened. None of these things happened. That is not real! Jesus, man.”

It’s worth noting that during his pro days, xQc came under fire due to homophobic remarks made toward a rival player, as well as using emotes in a “racially disparaging manner” toward an Overwatch League caster. He was then later released from his team Dallas Fuel.

Previously, the streaming star has also been banned on Twitch for showing sexually suggestive content.

However, xQc has claimed that racist or homophobic explicit content has never happened.