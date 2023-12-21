xQc reveals eye-popping amount of money Adept wanted to settle court battle

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has revealed the eye-popping amount of money Samantha “Adept” Lopez demanded to settle their long-fought court battle.

Throughout 2023, xQc and Adept’s public split and court case was a long and messy affair for both. It all finally came to a head in late August when the case was closed without conviction.

It was only months after the settlement when xQc opened up publicly on the matter, telling his fans how he felt about the entire ordeal, calling the entire saga an “absolute disaster”.

Now months after opening up about the court battle, xQc revealed the jaw-dropping amount of money Adept’s team asked for during the proceedings.

During a stream going through LivestreamFails, xQc decided to reveal the amount to his viewers after reacting to Destiny’s ex-wife’s demand of $100,000 after their separation.

“Yeah, they asked me for $10 million, flat out,” xQc told his chat. “They were like, ‘$10 million, and we’re gonna stop this.’”

However, it was clear xQc was not happy about the large demands from Adept’s team, telling his chat his response to the amount, “and I was like, ‘I’m good on that’.”

“I told my lawyer that I wouldn’t do it for a $1. If I had to pay $1, I still wouldn’t accept it. That was the official response, and they knew that.”

By the end of the court proceedings, no money was ever exchanged between the pair to settle the case, with the criminal investigation into the sexual assault and violent claims being closed without conviction.

However, despite the lawsuit finally coming to an end, he did reveal that the issue of his cars remains “complicated”, which includes the infamous McLaren which Adpet seems to have taken ownership of.