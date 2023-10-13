xQc admits he “might never” get over “disastrous” lawsuit with Adept

xQc has admitted on stream that getting over ex-partner Adept’s lawsuit against him “might never happen”, describing the process as “disastrous”.

Earlier this year, xQc and Adept’s public split came to a head when a criminal investigation into sexual assault and violence claims was closed without conviction.

The lawsuit came after Adept, real name Samantha Lopez, made serious allegations against her former partner, Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. The matter was ultimately closed, with the final result reported as not a “conviction or deferred adjudication.”

Now, just over a month after the case was closed, xQc has opened up to viewers on stream to offer some insight into how he has been holding up since the proceedings.

“Getting over [the lawsuit] might never happen and I don’t care saying it,” xQc confessed. “That’s the type of wound that puts a scar that leaves forever [sic].”

Calling the lawsuit an “absolute disaster”, xQc admitted he never thought he would end up having to defend himself in court against allegations of abuse and violence.

He said, “I had to quite literally do things that I thought I would only see in the movies, such as conducting a full interview with the police, having to go to court, and quite literally, [having to] fight for my life.”

“I never thought that I would ever be in that position for any reason and there I was,” xQc continued. “That’s not like, something that disappears, you know?”

Fans of the streamer expressed their support, one writing, “Getting railed by the court is no joke.” Others sided with Adept, however, commenting that xQc was “not a victim”.

