xQc mocks Twitch’s latest ToS update: “They apply to literally nobody”

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel claims Twitch’s new Terms of Service (ToS) update — which has been met with a great deal of backlash after deeming the use of words like “simp” and “virgin” were bannable offenses — has totally missed the mark.

Coming into effect on January 22, an assortment of ‘offensive’ terms will no longer have a place on Twitch. Whether it’s threatening words or hateful speech, the Amazon-owned streaming service is broadening its horizons in the new year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the internet caught wind of a few particular terms and immediately fought back. The word ‘simp’ was seen across the site 97% more than usual in response to these announcements.

Many popular streamers have joined the community in laughing off some of the chosen terms. Now, xQc is the latest to comment on the drama. Explaining how the upcoming changes won’t make a noticeable difference.

We do not have a blanket ban on the use of words like “simp” in casual banter, but will take action when words like this (amongst others) are used to harass and harm community members. Check out our hateful conduct and harassment policy to learn more: https://t.co/rT9QAC6zcZ — Twitch (@Twitch) December 18, 2020

“The new ToS are a little specific for my liking,” he said during a December 21 stream. When asked about the announcement, xQc simply brushed it aside. “To be honest, it doesn’t really change anything.”

“I don’t think the new ToS applies to anybody. I’m going to be honest, the new ToS applies to literally nobody. It’s a non-issue.”

Twitch wants to avoid terms that can “negatively target” other users, even implying that bans could follow under certain circumstances. Though “nobody does any of these things” that Twitch is looking to prevent, according to xQc.

Mocking the ToS changes, he joked about the only way to actually get banned for using select words on Twitch. “Look at him, this f***ing virgin, holy sh**,” he joked, as if he were going out of his way to target an up-and-coming streamer with 20 viewers. “Guys, go in his chat and tell him he’s a virgin.”

He would have to do that for “like two weeks straight” for the new rules to even come into play, xQc added.

Obviously, that example is a tad excessive, but the point is clear; with specific terms being targeted, it begs the question of just how strict Twitch will be in enforcing punishment. Clearly, xQc thinks the new changes fail to make an impact.