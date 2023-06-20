xQc hits back at Twitch staff criticizing his Kick deal

xQc has responded to a Twitch staff member who said that his groundbreaking deal with Kick was “putting the cart before the horse”.

xQc’s Kick deal has sent shockwaves through the streaming community, as it represents a shift in the balance of power in the industry. Kick has been consistently siphoning off big names with big-money, non-exclusive signings, so it’s maybe no surprise that people at Twitch are feeling under pressure.

One Twitch employee voiced their criticisms in xQc’s Twitch stream chat, where they said that the money spent on xQc’s deal would have been better spent “building a better product” at Kick.

xQc responds to criticisms from Twitch staff over Kick deal

The Twitch staffer’s full message read: “I think they need to build a better product before giant streamer acquisitions. I think acquisitions first is putting the cart before the horse.”

“If I open a restaurant with the bare minimum food quality or options, I don’t spend 100 million on marketing before my product is there first.”

xQc brought up the chat logs, and quickly returned fire, saying: “Then why the f*ck did you take a job at the cart company then, if you’re so worried about the horse? Because when you were onboard Twitch, it wasn’t the horse, was it? It wasn’t a fully-fledged product, was it?

“It was still a work in progress, wasnt it? Why does everything need to be perfect to be worth anything these days? What do you want from me, you want me to fix the product overnight? What am I supposed to do? You cannot have an instantly perfect product. It will have some kinks, it’s part of the journey.

