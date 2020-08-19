xQc defends Pokimane over 'private' relationships controversy

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel reacted to Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’ YouTube apology video and ended up defending his fellow streamer over wanting to keep personal relationships secret.

In Pokimane’s video, the star explained why she keeps her personal and streaming lives separate from each other - a decision she made when she just started out on Twitch.

“I personally made the decision seven years ago when I got into streaming that I don’t want my personal life to be part of my content,” she stated. “That’s what I’m going to stick by until I, or whoever I’m dating, at whatever time, decides otherwise.”

For his part, xQc seemed to agree with Poki, especially when she played an older clip from 2019 talking about how many people would care about her relationship status and wanting to keep it between herself and that person.

(Segment starts at 15:00)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GHWbGz9mYc

“I’ll actually agree with that,” the French Canadian said. “Okay chat, this is going to be a hot take. This is something I’ve said, not even in anybody’s defense, as a whole: if you have a super out there relationship or whatever, the problem is that no human is perfectly reasonable.”

Lengyel then gave an example of a streamer being late all the time or spending time with a partner will cause viewers to be jealous.

“People put a lot of pressure on that person and that person brings the concerns back… you let third parties create a wedge in between the people,” he added and further explained how bigger streamers learned from past incidents to keep their relationships private.

xQc also said he understands how public relationships could have an impact on viewer donations, but didn’t delve deeper into the topic.

Nonetheless, it’s pretty clear that Lengyel understands Pokimane’s position with keeping relationships away from the public and by the sounds of it, other streamers are doing the exact same thing.