Pokimane reveals why she keeps dating life private from Twitch fans

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has opened up on why he tries to keep her dating life private from her Twitch audience, saying that it helps create a divide between her work and personal life.

Pokimane’s dating life, or lack thereof, has been the spur of a lot of speculation in the Twitch community.

There’s a legion of people who claim she has an “army of simps” behind her at every turn. There’s a portion who believe she’s potentially keeping her dating life behind closed doors to rake in more donations.

However, there’s never really been a lot of clarity from Anys herself over her dating life. She’s kept very private for the most part. It’s going to remain that way too, after she addressed the question yet again in an August 18 apology video.

While she spent the majority of the video apologizing for her conduct in the past, she added some pointers towards her future content near the end. One thing people won’t be seeing though is info about her dating life.

“I personally made the decision seven years ago when I got into streaming that I don’t want my personal life to be part of my content,” she told fans. “That’s what I’m going to stick by until I, or whoever I’m dating, at whatever time, decides otherwise.”

She also shared a clip from an old video dating back to February 2019. Then, Pokimane explained how if she made her dating life public, people would swarm over her ⁠— either feeding her advice if she was single, or criticizing her partner if she was in a relationship.

“In general, relationship stuff is stuff that I don’t like to talk about outright. Even when I’m single, imagine how many people would care. Then, if I got into a relationship, even more people would be invested in what is going on in my relationship. If I had a relationship, I’d want it to just be between me and that person, and not a million people giving their opinion.”

Segment begins at 11:55.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuExff4-ty4

She added that keeping her personal life private from fans, it helps her divide it from her work life. While she lives in the public eye, there’s some facets to her life she isn’t comfortable sharing with fans.

“For me, this also creates a healthier divide between my work life and my personal life ⁠— which is an area where the lines are already pretty blurred.

“I understand some people want to relate this to donations, but you could also argue one could make a lot of money by publicizing a relationship or making content out of it.

"Neither of these are wrong... I just personally feel that everyone has a right to privacy. I personally want to experience my relationships without the scrutiny of an online audience.”