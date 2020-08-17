Hackers take over xQc's Twitter during Twitch livestream

Popular streamer Felix 'xQc' Lengyel's Twitter account was compromised during his August 17 broadcast. The former Overwatch pro was live on Twitch when his social media was taken over by hackers.

xQc is one of the top streamers on Twitch, with over 3.5 million followers to his channel. Viewers flock to the Canadian to hear his explosive personality and epic hot takes.

However on August 17, the 24-year-old was stunned when his Twitter account was taken over by hackers during a live broadcast.

xQc hacked during his Twitch stream

The Canadian streamer was just two hours into his broadcast when viewers began to notify him that his Twitter account had been taken over.

The perpetrators defaced his profile page, as well as used the account to retweet obscene content in front of his 669k followers.

The trolls also used the Twitch stars social media to posts messages like "f**k you xqc we own u BRO" as well as shoutouts to promote friends.

