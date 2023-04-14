xQc believes Chris Tyson could be a “liability” for MrBeast and might cut him off

Following MrBeast’s response to claims that his friend Chris Tyson could be a “nightmare” for his YouTube content, Twitch streamer xQc has weighed in, claiming that he believes MrBeast will “cut him off” if the problem is too big.

Chris Tyson, a frequent collaborator of MrBeast, responded to speculation about his gender and transitioning, confirming he was on HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy).

This sparked a widespread discussion on social media and YouTube, culminating in a video that suggested Chris was now a “nightmare” for MrBeast’s brand and work.

MrBeast responded, slamming much of the conversation around the matter as transphobic. But, xQc believes that Chris may indeed pose a problem for YouTube’s biggest creator.

xQc says Chris Tyson could be a “liability” for MrBeast

Addressing the controversy on his stream, xQc responded to a comment suggesting that MrBeast would not care, and would not cut him off, as they have been friends for so long.

“He definitely does care, and if the hit is too big, he definitely will cut them off. And I wouldn’t even be mad about that,” xQc said. “Why? Because the level of a liability it’s going to actually be, you don’t know until it actually gets there.”

“And saying things like, ‘Guys this is a friend and I can’t drop him’ – bro what if this becomes an absolute nightmare? Don’t make statements that you can’t get away from.”

xQc continued, making a comparison to if he had a friend on stream who was creating problems for him by being addicted to drugs. “You bet your ass that they’re never coming on stream again. Because he’s just threatening everything.”

Much of xQc’s chat was critical of his take, with one arguing “that’s his brother, not a business partner. MrBeast excluding Chris from videos would have more than just a hit on views. Just think about it.”

Some actually agreed, while others were simply confused by xQc’s argument, unclear about whose “side” he was taking.

For now, it appears MrBeast is committed to standing by his long-time friend and collaborator and hitting back at the negative comments and reactions.