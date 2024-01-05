Celebrities model their “best cops so far” from Pokemon x FRGMT capsule drop

Among the celebrities modeling their Pokemon x FRGMT garms on X are Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu, Chinese actress Cheng Xiao, Chinese actor Xu “soso” Kai, and NCT Kpop star Na Jae-min.

Italian high fashion brand Fendi, and Hiroshi Fujiara’s FRMGT Pokemon collab capsule launched today, and stars from around the globe have taken to X to model their classy catches.

The garments which were created to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Dragon show off generation 1 mythical Pokemon Dragonite, Dragonair, and, Dratini, against luxurious Italian fabrics.

A ribbon bracelet from the collection will set you back a hefty $340. Some fashion fans were not happy with the free Pokemon Go! digital assets either. So they took to X to show off their fan-made drip.

Celebrate Year of the Dragon in style like these models with Pokemon x Fendi gear

Here is South Korean star Na Jae-min, a member of K-pop group NCT showing off his Dragonite hoodie that costs a whopping $1,134.

Below is Taiwanese actor and singer Jirawat Sutivanichsak, wearing nearly $4,000 worth of Pokemon attire. Taiwanese culture is increasingly a hub for Pokemon fans, and the country even opened a Pokemon center in its capital city of Taipei this year.

Below are Chinese actor Greg Hsu, and Chinese actor and dancer Cheng Xiao, looking fabulous in their respective umbrella, T-shirt, bags, and pants from the new collection.

Although the garments will set you back several paycheques and possibly a kidney, some posters took to Twitter/X to share their budget knock-offs. Can you tell the difference?

For fans who love the collection and can’t stand fakes, we recommend you check out the free digital assets that accompanied the capsule. These digital fashion items for your Pokemon Go! Avatar, which you can redeem with a free code.