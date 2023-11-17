Woman’s “unhinged” $900 rental listing requires tenant to sleep in bed with her

A Toronto realtor is going viral for exposing a woman’s rental listing to sleep in the same bed as her for a whopping $900 a month.

Rent prices are getting out of control in many big cities and Toronto is no exception. The largest Canadian city has nearly 3 million people and some are pulling out bizarre tactics to make afford rent.

In a TikTok video going viral on the platform, realtor Anya Ettinger revealed a woman’s Facebook marketplace listing and it featured some bold terms for would-be renters.

The woman’s shared bedroom listing requires the tenant to sleep in the same queen bed as her and this absolutely enraged Ettinger let the world know how “unhinged” she felt this was.

Realtor exposes shared bed listing requiring people to sleep with stranger

The rental listing, which includes amenities and utilities, states that the roommate was looking for an “easygoing female to share the master bedroom and the one queen-sized bed.”

The renter explained that she had previously been sharing the bed with someone else who she had found on Facebook and it had worked out.

“Just when you thought the Toronto rental market couldn’t get any worse, it did,” Ettinger groaned. “$900 a month to share, not even a king where you could comfortably put a pillow barrier, a queen-sized bed with someone who is not your partner!”

Ettinger proceeded to brainstorm how the arrangement would even work and why the landlord didn’t decide to invest in two twin beds instead over the shared queen.

“This is so unhinged! Renting out a space in your bed for $900 a month?” she gasped, but admitting in the video description that someone would be desperate enough to actually do this.

Users in the comments were equally shocked, wondering if this was even legal while others just hoped the listing was a joke.

Despite the craziness of this story, it’s hardly the first rental situation to recently go viral. Earlier this week, a TikToker was moved to tears as her landlord revealed plans to sell her home to an Airbnb host on short notice.