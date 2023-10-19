Man robs Tim Hortons at knife-point just to steal a donut in viral TikTok

Footage of a knife-wielding Toronto man robbing a Tim Hortons only to steal a donut is going viral across social media.

Violent acts and thefts are recorded every day with many blowing up on platforms such as TikTok, but one man’s robbery is going viral for the most absurd of reasons.

Tim Hortons is one of Canada’s most popular restaurant chains, and while its coffee and donuts are mostly well-liked, it’s not exactly the kind of food you’d expect to see someone willing to go to jail over.

In a ridiculous viral video making rounds on TikTok, a man went to extreme lengths to get some baked goods, jumping over the counter to retrieve the item while being filmed in the process.

Knife-wielding man steals donut from Tim Hortons

The video, originally uploaded by user ‘jayman23231’ has since been deleted after going viral, but it’s since been reposted by Toronto news network 6ixbuzztv.

Captioned “It’s getting crazy in downtown Toronto,” the footage shows a man behind the counter of the store while an alarm siren sounds.

Instead of taking money, however, the man took a donut and proceeded to leave, even dropping his weapon on the floor as he exited the establishment.

Users in the comments were in absolute shock, not just at the crime, but at what was stolen as well.

“Down in the states people are breaking in and stealing from Best Buy, jewelry stores, top brand clothing… And in Toronto… A donut!” one exclaimed.

“This Tim Hortons does not have a good variety of donuts,” another remarked.

Others used this incident to voice concern about the state of the city as a whole commenting, “Toronto has become a sh*t show. Only going to get worse.”

It’s not known if the suspect was apprehended or if he consumed the tasty treats.