Woman wows with Dollar Tree Thanksgiving meal she made for $20

A woman has gone viral for spending $20 to make a Thanksgiving meal using items only from Dollar Tree.

Though a time of joy and abundance, Thanksgiving can sometimes be expensive, as friends and family gather to celebrate over a spread of meats and sides.

However, one woman has gone viral for finding an alternative to Thanksgiving’s hefty pricetag, having only spent $20 to make a meal for four.

Moreover, she bought all her ingredients from Dollar Tree, leaving TikTok in awe of how the final meal came out.

Viewers thank woman for “normalizing” buying food at the Dollar Tree

A woman who goes by ‘Dollar Tree Dinners’ on TikTok has wowed the internet for the second year in a row by making an affordable Thanksgiving meal from Dollar Tree.

Though she has a following of 1.2 million people who have taken to her creative meal-making for a surprisingly cheap price, this year, the user’s Thanksgiving meal had viewers thanking her for “normalizing” shopping for food at the Dollar Tree.

As the woman arrived at the store, she grabbed a cart and began shopping. First, she picked out instant mashed potatoes and mentioned that Dollar Tree was out of a lot of the “Thanksgiving essentials.”

She then shopped for green bean casserole items, Kraft macaroni and cheese, and the main course — the meat.

Though she could have used canned chunked chicken with gravy, the woman chose frozen ham slices. She then soaked the ham in water to get rid of excess salt, cooked it in butter, and finished it with turkey gravy.

The woman also made a no-bake chocolate cheesecake by using cream cheese, instant chocolate pudding, and a graham cracker pie crust.

Though she could not make stuffing with her $20 budget, the self-proclaimed deal finder gave a chef’s kiss at the end of her meal, saying that the meal was so good she might try to make another one without a spending cap.

Viewers of her viral Thanksgiving meal from Dollar Tree were beside themselves with how good the final dish looked, saying, “With such limited options, you did fantastic!”

And, “These videos are amazing! Thank you for sharing. You never know who needs it!”

Some viewers also shared tips on saving money while making Thanksgiving for multiple people. While others stuck to compliments like, “You are helping so many,” and “Good work!!”

The woman also tried to be more sustainable, as she only used her stovetop to create her lavish Thanksgiving meal. And though the holidays may have come early for ‘Dollar Tree Dinners,’ we are sure glad they did!