Woman warns TikTok after Facebook Marketplace seller tried “luring” her into basement

A woman is going viral for exposing the potentially dangerous situation she was in picking up a jacket from a seller on Facebook Marketplace.

Buying items on Facebook has become a more modern version of the garage sale, letting people purchase things after coming to an agreement through chat, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t risks involved.

Like with meeting anyone over the internet, you never know what you could be getting yourself into when you agree to go to a stranger’s house and one woman is sharing her own experience after a scary situation.

In a TikTok clip, Ali, otherwise known as ‘coffeetillvodka,’ revealed that buying a jacket for her daughter on Facebook almost took a dark turn when the man selling the item tried to “lure” her into his basement.

TikToker calls police after scary incident with Facebook Marketplace seller

According to ‘coffeetillvodka,’ she had arranged to meet at a man’s house to buy a jacket and when she showed up, all the lights in the home were off.

Eventually, a man came out and seemed confused as to why the woman was even at his house, even when she said she was there for the jacket.

“It was already a little weird that he didn’t have the jacket there waiting for me. He pretended he didn’t know what it was even though we were just texting,” she said.

Then things got weirder. Ali revealed the man asked her to go around the house and down to the basement suite, because that’s supposedly where the jacket was.

“Alarm bells started to ring. Why did this man not have this jacket ready for me? Why did he want me to go to his basement suite?” she shivered.

After asking the man to go get the jacket for her, he seemed taken aback, but reached into the doorway to grab the jacket she had shown up for.

“And that is when my legs kind of turned to jello and ice ran through my veins,” she said, recounting how the man still tried to get her to go down to the basement, suggesting there could be something else down there she would want.

Users in the comments began urging Ali to call the police and she did just that. In a follow-up video, the TikToker revealed that a constable told her she was right to feel freaked out.

“It sounds like luring,” she recalled the conversation, but added that the police told her the seller didn’t have a criminal record and the individual wasn’t using his real name.

While the constable did say he was going to look into the matter, so far, it doesn’t seem like any arrests have been made and Ali has yet to provide another update just yet.