Woman slams Ticketmaster for overpriced Olivia Rodrigo GUTS tour tickets

Ticketmaster has just released tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour, but both fans and tiktokers were shocked at the price of tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo gained notoriety for her work as a singer-songwriter and actress. The Disney actor gained fame from her work with Disney on the shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical, releasing her first single – All I Want – for the High School Musical series.

Since then fans haven’t been able to get enough of Olivia Rodrigo’s music, and were beyond excited when she announced her GUTS tour. However, people were shocked when they saw the ticket prices exposed in viral TikTok.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TikToker was “very sad and disappointed” at Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour prices, putting her off buying tickets

HerculeanKate’s TikTok went viral after she explained to fans why she didn’t buy GUTS tour tickets despite being given the opportunity, and told them the price of the tickets offered to her.

The TikToker green screened her laptop which showed the process she went through trying to buy Olivia Rodrigo GUTS tour tickets.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I was 693 in line […] I was so excited to buy tickets,” Kate explained. “Olivia’s one of my favorite artists, like, ever.”

Article continues after ad

But then she saw the prices, leading to her being “very sad and disappointed.” Kate pointed up to the green screen behind her showing the prices on her laptop. “Look at this, $510 to $840.” Kate also couldn’t help but compare this buying experience to her experience buying Taylor Swift tickets. “For Taylor Swift I was like 2000+ in line and still paid like less than $300 per ticket.”

Article continues after ad

But some Olivia Rodrigo fans were sure to let Kate know that they’d had the opposite experience with getting the GUTS tickets and dynamic pricing. “Omg I got three amex presale tickets for $120 each!! I was like 250 in queue!” One viewer commented. “I got my Olivia tickets for like $50 that’s crazy,” another added.

Article continues after ad

Fans found controversy in the GUTS album cover as well, not just the tour prices, as they weren’t happy with what they thought was a “cheap” photo.