Woman goes viral blasting Goodwill’s “scam” prices as people completely agree

A woman went viral on TikTok after expressing her grievances towards Goodwill and describing them as the “biggest scammers” and not having affordable things even though it’s a thrift store.

The user Jessica Ann Boykin who goes by the username @mamaboyin was frustrated as she was filming a TikTok from inside a local Goodwill.

The TikToker revealed her findings at the thrift store where she shared that a pair of used sweatpants costs $8 at Goodwill.

Her text over the video reads, “I’m over it. I can’t afford to be alive.” The TikTok started with Jessica recording inside the store as she said, “I think Goodwill forgot goodwill,” as she indicates that people who come to the store expect to get affordable items.

The TikToker took a pair of sweatpants as she asked viewers if they remember when they went to Goodwill, and the sweatpants cost $7.99.

She added that some people’s parts have already been in it and still they cost this much. Jessica says, “Some man’s b****, farting have been in it, and you want me to pay $8?”

The user also tells viewers how thrift stores have hundreds and thousands of items donated which means the store did not need to upcharge customers.

“Did you f**king forget all of these things here are donated?” Boykin says. The video has amassed more than 2.8 million views and 23000 comments.

TikTok users express their grievances

“I’m too broke to even shop at the Goodwill. But in all honesty f*** em’,” the caption read. Even viewers on TikTok agreed with her as they took to the comment section.

A top comment reads, “When you can go to Ross and get a pair of sweats for the same cost ball sweat/fart free.”

Meanwhile, other users took to the comments section to express similar thoughts as one wrote, “My goodwill tries to sell furniture at $499. For donated broken furniture.”

Another said, “I saw them selling a $120 Walmart Christmas tree for $89.99 & it looked like it had been through a tornado.”