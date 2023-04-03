Woman goes viral as she keeps getting sent free food randomly

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she got sent a free Domino’s Pizza and had absolutely no clue as to what was going on – but it’s not the first time it’s happened.

As TikTok has grown and grown in the last few months, its become the go-to platform for many social media users to share stories about their everyday lives – especially if there are some weird goings on.

The weirder the video, the more viral it gets is usually the story of TikTokers, particularly when there is food involved. As we’ve seen time and time again, food hacks and weird recipes always catch the eye of TikTok.

Most recently, one TikTok – BewareOfAnna – has been going viral after she managed to get sent a free order from Domino’s Pizza as she was a little bit wary about what was going on.

TikToker keeps going viral as she keeps getting random free food

That’s right, the TikToker has amassed over 3.8 million views thanks to her reaction around being sent a free Domino’s order as she had no clue if it was meant for a neighbor or somebody else.

Even though she tried to ask her neighbors if it was their order, she didn’t get an answer, and just took it into her home to figure out what was going on.

The TikToker said that she was “kind of scared” to eat it, given that she had no idea where it had come from. She dug through the order to see what had been sent her way and was left even more freaked out by the fact there were no receipts to say what had been sent or had been the sender.

TikTokers quickly saw the funny side of things, as many “wished” they could be in the same situation and get free food out the blue.

“I would be happy AF,” commented one. “Why couldn’t this happen to me lord?” asked another. “Girl, I wouldn’t even think twice about complaining,” another commented.

It’s not the first time the TikToker has gotten food randomly, as she had previously gone semi-viral with a random delivery from Wingstop. Who says free lunches aren’t a thing?