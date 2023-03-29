Woman goes viral after finding pets ashes in urn at Goodwill

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she found an urn full of ashes that had been donated to the local Goodwill, and many think it was someone’s pet.

If you’ve ever been to a thrift store in your life, you’ve probably got a good understanding of the wide variety of things that could be on the shelves.

From suits full of cash to influencer merch, you can find just about anything inside of a thrift store.

TikToker Chasejosie recently found ashes inside an urn at their local Goodwill, and many in the comments think they’re the remains of someone’s pet.

Article continues after ad

Woman finds urn full of ashes at Goodwill

In a video uploaded on March 28, 2023, Joise shows an urn with the name “Toby Cava” on the bottom. Then, she opened up the top to find sealed ashes, which many believe to be cremated remains of someone’s pet.

In the caption of the video, Josie asked if anyone knew the person and mentioned she’d be willing to return it to a relative or friend.

It quickly went viral, amassing almost two and a half million views in less than 24 hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Viewers quickly took to the comments with their thoughts, with many speculating where the remains could have come from.

Article continues after ad

“Probably a Cavalier named Toby judging by the labelling “Toby Cava,” one user replied.

“Okay, so that’s too small for a human. My cats urn is that size. It’s an animal,” another said.

A third user, surprisingly, commented that the cat in the picture is actually hers that she lost during a recent move, but neither party has issued an update on the potential reunion.

“Wait! Where did you get that? That’s my cat Toby! We lost his urn when we moved! That’s my cat,” she said.

We’ll update you if Josie shares more information, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.