Woman gives birth mid-flight in viral TikTok - despite not knowing she's pregnant - Dexerto

Not everyone expects to give birth in the middle of a flight, but that’s exactly what happened to one unsuspecting woman whose story has gone viral thanks to a TikToker who documented the whole ordeal.

On April 28, TikToker Julia Hansen caught a seriously magical moment on camera as she and a crew of other passengers were flying above the Pacific Ocean.

Hansen — whose flight with Delta airlines had already been delayed for hours — claimed that a baby had just been born on their flight, which was headed all the way to from Salt Lake City, Utah to Hawaii.

The shocked TikToker caught all of the action from where she could see from her seat in the plane, catching announcements from the pilot about the ongoing scenario.

“As most of you have probably heard, we just had a child birth on the aircraft,” the pilot can be heard saying over the intercom. “Nice round of applause for the mother.”

While everyone on board applauded the arrival of their unexpected new passenger, that isn’t even the strangest part of the whole tale.

As it turns out, the mother had no idea that she was even pregnant in the first place. While it’s true that Delta has no restrictions for expecting passengers, the mother would have reconsidered her trip had she known she was in the third trimester, as told by Hansen in a follow-up video, who revealed that she had been seated next to the mother’s parents.

Luckily, it seems that everything was “smooth sailing” for the new mother and her child, who she named Raymond Kaimana Wade Kobe Lavaki Mounga.

After three hours in the air, the plane finally landed, with staff asking that passengers remain seated so that mom and baby could exit the plane first to receive medical care.

In the final portion of Hansen’s now-viral TikTok — which has since gained 2.9 million likes and 45,000 comments — mom can be seen getting wheeled down the plane’s narrow walkway, while her baby can be heard making his presence known to everyone on board.

It’s that kind of feel-good moment that brings a tear to your eye, and it’s all thanks to Hansen’s social media skills that it was shared with the world. Now that’s one way to make an entrance!