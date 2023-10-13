Woman faces backlash after refusing to leave car for Cheesecake Factory date

A woman claimed she looked too good to be brought to the Cheesecake Factory on her first date with someone.

One woman planning to be wined and dined on her first date with a man was shocked when he took her to the Cheesecake Factory.

Claiming she looked too good to be seen in a chain restaurant, the woman refused to get out of the car.

Not only that, but she recorded the whole conversation she had with her date about why she wouldn’t step foot into the popular eatery.

TikTok: moniquelsantos09 The woman and her date had a respectful conversation about their failed date while sitting in the parking lot of the Cheesecake Factory.

After being picked up right on the dot at 4:00 p.m. for her date, the woman being taken out made her date wait an hour while her workday allegedly went into overtime.

Though the guy who had picked her up for their Cheesecake Factory date wasn’t too upset about having to wait, he did make sure to tell the woman that he had certain expectations for the women he dated.

One being, “respectful” and the other, “cooperative.” However, before the man could explain his own standards, the woman refused to get out of the vehicle when he went to open her door.

Recording the whole situation, the woman explained why she wouldn’t leave the car, saying, “Who takes someone that looks like this to a chain restaurant?”

Her date then asked, “So you expect a man to go all out on the first date, is that right?” To which she responded, “I mean you’re supposed to… When you take out a beautiful woman, and you’re quartering her — because I get quartered, you’re supposed to take care of her.”

The man wasn’t caught too off guard, as he defended himself saying, “I went into this date with the expectations for myself to keep you safe, to respect you, to pay for your food, of course.”

Still refusing to go into the restaurant that the man chose, the woman then suggested that the two go to a classier restaurant, as she felt it was more fitting for her appearance.

However, the man then turned the tables and refused to take her anywhere else, despite her asking multiple times to go elsewhere. He then drove the woman back to her home.

After a video of the woman’s failed first date went viral on TikTok, she received a lot of backlash for her refusal.

Those who disagreed with the woman commented, “He’s right for doing that. He communicated properly, was respectful, and knows his worth.”

While others wrote, “Omg, he is such a nice guy — what’s wrong with the Cheesecake Factory?”

As well as, “I’m not a fan of the Cheesecake Factory but I wouldn’t have acted like that. You were wrong for all that, he was a sweetheart and a true gentleman.”