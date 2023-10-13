Who is the “oyster girl”? TikTok split over viral date video

A woman has been going viral over the past few days after her date skipped out on her as she ordered multiple rounds of oysters. Here’s what you need to know about Oyster Girl.

Everyone has got a bad date story in their back pocket – be it because they got stood up, their date ghosted them mid-way through things, or because they fell over and embarrassed themselves.

Of course, not everyone shares them with the internet, but TikToker equanaaa decided to share hers on October 11, as her date decided to leave while she was treating herself to some seafood.

She’s become known as Oyster Girl online, sparking numerous memes and parodies in a short time after going viral as the internet has decided to poke fun at it. Though, there are some who see both sides of things.

What is the Oyster Girl video on TikTok?

Equanaaa may have uploaded the video to TikTok, but it’s on Twitter/X where it’s gone most viral. It was reposted there by one user who was “irritated” that the TikToker had exposed their favorite oyster spot in Atlanta. As of writing, that tweet has got over 25 million views.

It’s just a straight reupload of the TikTok in which equanaaa explains she was on a date with a man and ordered four rounds of oysters – 48 in total. While starting on further food, the man said he was going to the bathroom, but ultimately left.

The TikToker noted that she texted the man after he left and his issue was that she was eating when he’d only invited her for drinks. Though, he did offer to pay for the drinks.

It’s the fact she ate 48 oysters that’s got the internet split, however, not that she got ghosted.

“48 oysters by anyone is crazy within itself but for the first date? That’s just wild,” said one viewer. “He literally said can we meet for drinks then you proceeded to slurp down half the ocean,” another said. “I truly do not know how I would react to a first date recording themselves slurping up 48 oysters with the flash on. That’s something else.”

“I see both sides. I love oysters but also could not imagine someone smacking on them for 10+ mins,” one TikToker commented. “This is why guys don’t do dates anymore, noted,” another added. “I wanna take her side so bad but I cannot get past the 48 oysters,” another tweeted.

Some viewers have questioned if equanaaa offered to split the food or if she was always planning to go solo on it too. However, the only update she’s put out is responding to claims she undertipped the servers.

So, it remains to be seen if there is more to come. Either way, the internet is having its fun with it all.