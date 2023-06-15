Woman claims she bought “stolen” McDonald’s chairs in viral video

A woman on TikTok is claiming that she bought “stolen” McDonald’s chairs from a guy on Facebook Marketplace, and is willing to return them.

With millions of videos uploaded to TikTok each day, there’s no telling what might come across your For You Page.

Some of the most popular videos on the app are centered around McDonald’s, with anything from a massive 3 am sandwich order to a wild brawl with employees going viral on the app.

Now, a woman has gone viral claiming that she purchased “stolen” McDonald’s chairs from a guy on Facebook Marketplace.

Woman buys “stolen” McDonald’s Chairs

In an upload on June 14, TikToker Martressler explained that she had purchased the set of four chairs from a guy on Facebook Marketplace.

“Immediately the guy deleted his Facebook page afterward so that was a red flag, but I thought they were cute,” she said. “I always wondered where they were from, and this is what I saw last night in this south Georgia McDonalds.

“It’s identical. Those are stolen McDonald’s chairs. I will kindly return the stolen artifacts to you, I do apologize. Look no further, they’re in my house.”

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts about the situation, with some mentioning they might not actually be stolen.

“There’s a resale place near me that sells closed or remodeled tossed furniture from businesses. My old boss has Ruby Tuesday’s stools,” one user replied.

Another commented: “They are cute and probably durable AF.”

“I’m glad I’m not the only one omg! I have Starbucks outdoor patio chairs lol,” a third user replied.

The chairs are also available on Alibaba according to one user, for as low as $20 depending on how many you order.

