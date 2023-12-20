Winter House fans urge Bravo to give them a break from Danielle Olivera

Danielle Olivera made her debut on Winter House Season 3, but Bravo fans think she should step away from reality TV after a rough season.

Winter House combines reality stars from different Bravo shows for a two-week vacation, and this season welcomed Danielle Olivera from Summer House to Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Danielle often acted as the voice of reason on Summer House, but displayed completely different behavior on Winter House Season 3.

She got involved in a “friends with benefits” situation with Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand Alex Propson.

However, after Danielle and Alex hooked up, he told her he just wanted to be friends, and she didn’t take it well.

Bravo Danielle from Summer House

Winter House fans want Danielle to be put on “pause”

After having difficult seasons on both Summer House and Winter House, fans want a break from watching Danielle on Bravo shows because of her behavior.

“BravoTV I’m BEGGING you… please put Danielle on a ‘pause’,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another tweet read, “Danielle doubling down on her crazy in the reunion is just embarrassing. Girl, stay off reality tv for a while and let yourself heal.”

A third Bravo fan agreed and said in a tweet, “I never want to see that Danielle girl ever again.”

Danielle hasn’t had the easiest time on her respective reality shows lately, and has shown many different emotions on camera.

On Summer House Season 7, she was involved in a feud with her best friend Lindsay Hubbard for moving too fast with her then-boyfriend, Carl Radke.

Shortly after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend Robert Sieber in November 2022, Danielle joined Winter House Season 3 hoping to unwind and meet someone new. She moved on quickly with Alex, but was shocked when he didn’t have strong feelings for her.

Danielle is now spending time with Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley, and isn’t giving up on love.