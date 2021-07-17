WillNeff claims Twitch has “gone nuclear” after controversial second ban

William ‘WillNeff’ Neff has been banned on Twitch for the second time. He claims it happened “without warning”, and he wished the company reached out to him before “going nuclear”.

WillNeff’s popularity has been skyrocketing in 2021, and it’s still on the up-and-up. However, his squeaky-clean record on Twitch was tainted in May when the company slapped him with a bizarre DMCA ban.

Now it’s happened again, and although he took it on the chin, he had a lot to say about it.

“I was [banned] for ‘aiding account suspension evasion’ most likely because I was chilling with @mrwobblesmusic,” he said.

For those who don’t know him, Mr. Wobbles is a YouTuber who covers songs. However, he is banned on Twitch — which means other streamers cannot interact with him in any form while live on the platform.

WillNeff explained that it happened “without warning,” and he wished Twitch Support had reached out to him before “going nuclear.”

Hey just so there is no confusion I was ban for “aiding account suspension evasion” most likely because I was chilling with @mrwobblesmusic. When I heard @cyr had been given a warning I muted stream when I spoke with @mrwobblesmusic today but apparently that was not sufficient. — Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) July 17, 2021

On the bright side, WillNeff believes the ban will “create an interesting discussion about [permanent] bans and creating content with creators outside of Twitch and the responsibility of individual creators to self-screen their content without warning.”

He also urged fans to not “flame” or “troll” Twitch staff over the decision.

“They have a ton on their plate, and, for the most part, they do a great job,” he said. “I just hope my ban creates a discord for handing this type of situation better in the future.”

I think this case will at least create an interesting discussion about perma bans and creating content with creators out side of twitch and the responsibility of individual creators to self screen their content without warning. — Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) July 17, 2021

WillNeff’s ban will be lifted on July 19. However, there’s always a chance Twitch could decide to retract it earlier.

Mr. Wobbles took responsibility for the ban in a heartfelt apology. But WillNeff told him not to be sorry and said his content is “amazing.”