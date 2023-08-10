Why was Jake Paul suspended after his Nate Diaz fight?

Jake Paul competes 10 rounds against Nate Diaz in only his eighth professional boxing match.

Though Jake Paul won his catchweight boxing match against Nate Diaz, both athletes have been suspended before they may compete again.

On August 5, in Dallas, Texas, YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, defeated one of his toughest opponents yet, Nate Diaz.

The two went ten rounds, ending in a unanimous decision in Paul’s favor (97-92, 98-91, 98-91).

Though Paul won his catchweight match against Diaz, both boxers were given a suspension until they are eligible to compete again.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz in 10 rounds.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz were given the same suspension time

Due to medical reasons, both Paul and Diaz were given 31 days of suspension post-boxing match. Though not all of their injuries were reported, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation was obliged to suspend the two boxers per customary order.

Neither Paul nor Diaz were left in horrific conditions post-fight. However, Diaz was recognizably injured, as Paul let loose on his opponent’s face.

Though medical suspensions are common in professional athletics that are highly physical, Paul and Diaz won’t be able to professionally box until their 31 days are over.

Various boxers face suspension time after boxing matches

Paul and Diaz weren’t the only boxers to receive a medical suspension, as a variety of others who competed on August 5 were given even longer suspensions for unknown medical reasons. The following is a list of everyone who was given leave post-match.

Instagram: serranosisters Amanda Serrano defeats Heather Hardy.

Jake Paul: Suspended 31 days Nate Diaz: Suspended 31 days

Amanda Serrano: Suspended 31 days Heather Hardy: Suspended 46 days

Chris Avila: Suspended 19 days Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 19 days

Ashton Sylve: Suspended 13 days William Silva: Suspended 61 days

Shadasia Green: Suspended 31 days Olivia Curry: Suspended 31 days

Alan Sanchez: Suspended 31 days Angel Beltran: Suspended 31 days

Kevin Newman II: Suspended 25 days Quilisto Madera: Suspended 46 days

Jose Aguayo: Suspended 13 days Noel Cavazos: Suspended 31 days

Luciano Ramos: Suspended 13 days Cee Jay Hamilton: Suspended 13 days

What’s next for Jake Paul?

After winning his fight against Diaz, Paul was asked to take Diaz on again in a rematch for $10 million, as that’s what the former champion has been professionally trained in for over fifteen years.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul and Nate Diaz both want an MMA rematch.

There is no set date or time for the fight, however, Paul made a statement in a post-fight interview regarding the potential match, saying, “I want $10 million PFL, that’s the offer. Let’s run it back in MMA — make it fair. I won one, now it’s your chance in your home territory, MMA, let’s do it.” Diaz then responded to the offer, saying, “Let’s do it.”