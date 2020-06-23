Is Noah Beck Joining Sway House?

TikTok creator and soccer player Noah Beck could be the Sway House’s next member, according to potential evidence found by fans following Jaden Hossler and Josh Richards’ recent hiatus from the group.

Sway House is the second most popular TikTok content collective after the Hype House, with both organizations bringing content creators under a single roof to collaborate and level up their social media game.

However, Sway House has seen the sudden departure of two of its most prominent members in Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler, with the former stating in a Tweet that the two wanted to “take a hiatus” from the group and that they have “a lot of really big announcements coming soon.”

Although further information has yet to come forth regarding these “announcements,” fans are speculating that the duo may not make a return, and instead, could even be replaced by another up-and-coming TikTok star.

The creator in question? Noah Beck, a 19-year-old social media influencer and soccer player who currently represents the University of Portland at the NCAA Division I level.

...industry. Jaden & I have decided to go on a hiatus from Sway. Love you all, and will always love my sway family.



I have a lot of really big announcements coming soon that I’m excited to share with you. I am stoked for what’s to come for @jadenhossler and I. pic.twitter.com/qu4UkXT5nN — Josh (@JoshRichards) May 31, 2020

Boasting over 2.6 million followers on TikTok, some fans have pinned him as Sway House’s next member in wake of Richard and Hossler’s departure — especially after he was seen posing with members of the org on Instagram.

That’s not all; Beck also filmed a TikTok video with two Sway members, Blake Gray and Quinton Griggs, leading a fan to ask the star if he was set to join the group. Rather than giving a clear-cut answer, he instead answered with an ellipsis, sparking further speculation among viewers.

In fact, fans have already taken to social media with their theories on Sway’s potential new addition — although his blooming career as a pro athlete may get in the way of his status as a TikTok star.

For now, nothing is set in stone about Beck’s possible move to Sway, and with his soccer career still on the table, there’s no telling what’s in store for his future on social media platforms (although it seems he’s already got his foot firmly in the door of Sway House, so to speak).