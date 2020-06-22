Charli D'Amelio reacts to "shade" thrown by lookalike Ellie Zeiler

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has officially responded to purported “shade” thrown her way by her very own lookalike, Ellie Zeiler, who came under fire for a comment she claimed was meant for another creator.

Zeiler rose to TikTok fame in early 2020 due to her uncanny resemblance to the youngest D’Amelio sister — but the similarity isn’t necessarily in her favor, as many critics have accused her of copying Charli’s style and videos for clout.

Despite denying these accusations, Zeiler received backlash yet again in late June over her response to fellow TikTokker Ryan Clements’ comment that Charli was the better of the two girls.

Advertisement

“But who is that?” Zeiler replied, leading many to think she was pulling a Mariah Carey and pretending not to know the platform’s most-followed creator.

Advertisement

While Zeiler was quick to clarify that her response had been directed toward Clements, some critics weren’t convinced — and now, Charli herself has spoken out on the drama.

In a subsequent run-in with paparazzi, an interviewer brought up the topic, prompting both Charli and older sister Dixie to comment on the issue.

Read More: Former Hype House member Darianka apologizes after bullying scandal

“I think there are a lot of people that look like me,” Charli said.

“We have a very basic look,” Dixie interjected.

Advertisement

“I’m not that surprised,” Charli continued. “...It is what it is. I haven’t seen anything on that.”

“Honestly, I think we have a very basic look,” Dixie continued. “We have brown hair and brown eyes. Like, I see TikToks all day. Everyone — ‘Oh my god, you look like Charli!’ ...it’s chill.”

Read More: Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder spotted together despite breakup drama

“It’s not that different,” Charli commented. “We don’t really care.”

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 2:03)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpgvA59F4_A

Despite the scandal blowing up across social media circles, Charli and her sis seem completely unbothered by the purported “shade” — and aren’t even worried about lookalikes, as evidenced by their humorous response to alleged copycats in the TikTok space.

While this wouldn’t be the first time fans have attempted to pit the two creators against each other, she isn’t taking the bait, and Zeiler is more than willing to give credit to TikTok’s queen in wake of her not-so-shady reply.