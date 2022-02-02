Who is Emily Mariko? Fitness influencer cooking up TikTok’s viral recipes

Cooking videos are dime a dozen on TikTok, but Emily Mariko is breaking through the noise with her silent kitchen that’s constantly producing viral videos. But who is Emily, and why is she a rising TikTok star?

As a fitness lifestyle influencer, Mariko is blowing up on TikTok for her videos that combine a relaxed ASMR vibe with cooking hacks that leave people questioning their decisions in the kitchen.

With her ice on rice and quick lean meals, there’s a lot that catches the eye about the TikToker who’s been on everyone’s FYP.

Here’s everything we know about Emily Mariko and her viral TikTok recipes.

Who is Emily Mariko?

Emily Mariko is a 30-year-old fitness lifestyle blogger who’s reach extends to YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

She’s also been getting a lot of traction for her ‘Life Plan for the Week’ substack that tracks everything people can see in her videos. Along with her constant uploads on TikTok, this gives people an easy-to-follow roadmap of what she’s cooking.

Mariko can rack up millions of views per TikTok, which deliver digestible videos for making guilt-free feasts.

From plucking items in the dairy aisle to taking a fork full of the final product, Mariko keeps people in the loop to make these dishes at home.

Anyone who’s seen her on TikTok will instantly recognize her from the viral salmon bowl clip that’s propelled her online notoriety.

As of now, the rising TikToker has nearly 10 million followers on TikTok, about 700k Instagram followers, and 530k YouTube subs. Her comment sections are usually filled with people who are still getting into the rhythm of healthy living, making it a fun and active community to interact with.

Her short-form videos on TikTok are both easy viewing and a delight to explore, which could explain why Mariko is becoming a staple of the platform’s trending page.