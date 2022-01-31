Dance Moms’ Mackenzie Ziegler recreates iconic ‘Boss Ladies’ dance in viral TikTok

Former Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler has gone viral on TikTok after recreating the iconic ‘Boss Ladies’ dance from the show that’s making a resurgence online.

Dance Moms was a reality TV show that followed the lives of young dancers and their mothers, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the journeys of the cast and a glimpse into their training process.

The show was immensely popular, and helped launch the careers of several dancers from the show, including Jojo Siwa, and Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler.

The Ziegler sisters left the show in 2016, and for their last dance alongside their teammates, they performed the ‘Boss Ladies’ routine, which became instantly iconic and has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube.

The TikTok community loves a dance trend, whether it’s new or old, and in 2022 there has been an influx of people doing their best to recreate the choreography, and going viral as a result.

Now, Mackenzie, who has over 22 million followers of her own on the app, has surprised Dance Moms fans by recreating her final dance from the show, and people are loving it.

“Soft mark but had to do this since this was my last dance,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans wrote thousands of comments underneath the video, praising her talent and reminiscing about her time on the show. “Yes, we finally got the queen to do it and of course she delivered!” one commenter wrote. Another dubbed her, “the best on Dance Moms.”

In less than a day the video has garnered over six million views, and 1.3 million likes, and now even more people want to recreate the iconic choreography too as the video spreads to thousands of For You Pages across TikTok.